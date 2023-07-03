Aeroport College of Aviation gets NCAA’s Training Organisation Certificate accreditation



One of the top five aviation schools in Nigeria, Aeroport College of Aviation and Travel Management (ACA) has been granted the aviation training organisation certificate of approval by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The aviation and travel management college got the approval recently with the mandate to undertake six subjects that are key to flight operations.



The Approved Training Organisation Certificate with No. NCAA/ATO/AA/031 is in line with the pursuant to part ix, section 30(4)(l) of the Civil Aviation Act 2006 part of the civil aviation regulations 2015, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority hereby grant this aviation training organisation certificate of approval subjects.



According to the NCAA’s term of approved Training Organisation Certificate, the Lagos based Aeroport College of Aviation & Travel Management, which was established in 2016, is to undertake courses, which include Basic flight dispatcher Training, Advanced Flight Dispatcher Training and Carbin Crew Initial B737 CL/NG.



Others include Carbin Crew Conversion B737 CL/NG, Carbin Crew Recurrent 737CL/NG and Carbin Crew Refresher737CL/NG.

Speaking on the development, the CEO/Director of Studies, Aeroport College of Aviation & Travel Management, Dr Oludayo Taiwo Gideon said getting accreditation was the hand of God. The accreditation process involved a rigorous evaluation of our facilities, training programs, and faculty.



“We are proud to have met the strict standards set by the NCAA and to have been recognized for our dedication to excellence in aviation training.



“Also, we have maintain a quality trend of curriculum as well as best practice in our mode of developing manpower for the travel and aviation industry with our hand on innovative trend that will give our graduate a priority place to fit into the labour market across the world.



““Our training programs are designed to meet the needs of both aspiring and experienced travel professionals, and we are committed to providing our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the aviation industry.



“This new edge of approval is a mandate that we will invest our strength to sustain the new level through our robust academic template and crop of professional lecturers who are core industry grown individuals.



“Prior to our NCAA Lincensing for Cabin Crew and Flight Dispatch Courses, we were accredited by Institute for Tourism Professionals in Nigeria (ITPN) and we have trained over 3,000 professionals and a lot of them are now gainfully employed in various sectors of the Aviation, Travel & Tourism Industry

We are delighted to be accredited as an Aviation Training Organization by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). This is a significant achievement for our company and a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality aviation training in Nigeria and to the world by extension.



The accreditation process involved a rigorous evaluation of our facilities, training programs, and faculty. We are proud to have met the strict standards set by the NCAA and to have been recognised for our dedication to excellence in aviation training.



As an accredited Aviation Training Organisation, we are now authorised to provide training for Cabin Crew Ab-Initio, Cabin Crew Recurrent Courses, Cabin Crew Refresher Courses, Basic Flight Dispatch and Advanced Flight Dispatcher Courses and other aviation professional programmes.



“Our training programs are designed to meet the needs of both aspiring and experienced travel professionals, and we are committed to providing our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the aviation industry.

“We would like to thank the NCAA for their thorough evaluation and for granting us this accreditation. We would also like to thank our faculty and staff for their hard work and dedication in achieving this milestone.

“We are excited to continue our work in aviation training and to provide our students with the highest quality education. We look forward to welcoming students to our accredited Aviation Training Organisation and to helping them achieve their career goals in the aviation industry.”