AE-FUNAI Bursar emerges 9th ICAN Chairman in Ebonyi

Inauguration of the 2023/2024 Executive Committee, ICAN Abakaliki and District Society

… pledges to partner Ebonyi govt

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki -The Bursar of Alex Ekuweme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, Kingsley Sunday Oyekezie, yesterday emerged as the 9th Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, Abakaliki and District Society, in the State.

The Investiture of the Chairman and the inauguration of the 2023/2024 Executive Committee was carried out by the 59th President of ICAN, Dr. Innocent Iweka Onwuosa, at Osborn La-Palm Royal Resorts, Abakaliki.

In his address, the Chairman of ICAN, Abakaliki and District Society, in the State, Kingsley Sunday Oyekezie assured members that his administration will partner the Francis’Ogbonna Nwifuru-led government for the mutual benefits of all the members.

“It’s also on record that the Institute has never partnered the State Government in any form of mutual benefit . In order to actualize these objectives, my team shall henceforth publicize her activities on the print Media. Good enough, one of our own is in the State corridor of power in this administration.

“We shall be leveraging on his position to collaborate with the State and Local Governments on areas of mutual benefits.”

According to him: “I humbly welcome you all to the Investiture of the 9th Chairman of ICAN, Abakaliki and District Society and the inauguration of the 2023/2024 Executive Committee.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era in the life of this District, where members of like-minds constitute the Executive Committee, working together as one big family and working together to achieve lofty goals for our members.

“Hence, this administration will judiciously implement the District’s Members Welfare and Protocol for the benefit of all. We will also work out ways of gainfully engaging our members in the Institute’s activities at both zonal and national levels.

“The Institute places high premium on her catch them young programme for young people as it is considered to be the determinant of the future/soul of ICAN in recent times. The enrollment for ATSWA examination has been dwindling in our Abakaliki examination centre with March 2023 Diet recording the lowest candidates.

“Therefore, under this administration, we shall intensify effort through our Catch-them-young Committee to embark on intensive and continuous sensitization in all the tertiary institutions within Abakaliki and it’s environs (AE-FUNAI, EBSU, and EVANGEL) at first instance and some selected Secondary schools, too.”

Delivering a Lecture titled: “Building and Sustaining Corporate Reputation – The role of Accountants” the Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Administration) AE-FUNAI, Prof. Abel Ezeoha explained that his paper dwelt on issues around the meaning, scope, sources and measurement of reputation in today’s corporate world.

He said: “In the context of this discourse, corporate reputation is observed as a composite intangible asset – comprising elements such as goodwill, trademarks trade secrets, brand recognition, licenses, patents, and the likes.

“Broadly, the concept captures “the collective perception of the organization’s past actions and expectations regarding its future action, in view of its efficiency in relation to the main competitors”.

“This suggests that corporate reputation ought to mirror both financial/commercial and social performance. As a firm, for instance, goes about pursuing profit maximization for shareholder value creation. It is expected that it does this in a manner that is environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive.

“The emerging areas of social, environmental, forensic and sustainability accounting are all testimonies of the push by Accountants to take full responsibility for the state of the reputation of the firm.”