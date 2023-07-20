Adulterated Jet A1: NCAA, FAAN, NMDPRA set up inquest committee

…We’ll investigate all facets of aviation fuel ecosystem – NCAA

…We can’t account for products outside depot – NMDPRA

By Prince Okafor

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, in partnership with Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, have deepened investigation into the rising adulterated aviation fuel also known as Jet A1 in the country.

Vanguard had reported that adulterated Jet A1 fuel has flooded Lagos, Kano and Abuja.

A development which has created panic across the country, as travellers, aviation authorities, stakeholders are worried about the recent incidence of a safety breach where water was found in the fuel tanks of some aircraft.

In the wake of the incidence, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Limited, has also been accused of bringing in adulterated fuel into the country.

But, the NMDPRA insisted that they can only account for products in the depot not products that have left the depot.

In reaction to the development, the NCAA has announced wide consultation with all relevant stakeholders to identify the gaps, close them, prevent future occurrences, and improve safety in the industry.

Speaking during a meeting with all Domestic/International Operators, Aviation Fuel Suppliers, and the NMDPRA, NCAA’s Director General, Musa Nuhu stated that the fuel contamination is outside the purview of the aviation ecosystem that is why we have engaged the regulator of the downstream sector.

In his words: “We have been in consultation with NMDPRA because they certify all the oil companies in Nigeria.

“Based on the sensitivity of the matter the collaboration has become imperative because of the noticed gaps due to lack of deliberate collaboration between NCAA, NMDPRA, and FAAN on fuel quality monitoring.

“NCAA, FAAN, NMDPRA, NSIB, airliners, pilots, fuel deport operators, aircraft maintenance officers and other stakeholders will be part of a committee that will be set up to ensure the aviation fuel quality is constant.

“All “facets of the aviation fuel ecosystem must be investigated to arrive at the true situation. The investigation is not necessarily to indict anyone but to strengthen safety in the aviation industry.”

“Aviation fuel quality breach has dire consequences and is multifaceted, international in nature, and not limited to scheduled airlines alone.

On his part, NMDPRA, Chief Executive Officer Engr. Farouk Ahmed, said: “We are not treating this issue with levity as they have launched an investigation into the matter.

“We are all stakeholders and travelers. We took this incident seriously. I directed my colleagues to trace the root cause so that whatever steps we will take, we will bring stability, confidence and improve the safety level.

“While we can vouch for the quality of the Jet A1 fuel that was imported, we can not account for what happens when the fuel leaves the fuel deport to the fuel bouser before fueling the aircraft.

“I will look forward to more collaboration with NCAA, FAAN, and other relevant stakeholders to attack the gaps that have led to the incidence of adulterated fuel.”

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) Director General, Engr. Akin Olateru said the issue was grave and must be thoroughly investigated taking into account all possible actors.

He noted that NSIB had in 2017 issued safety recommendations as it concerns aviation fuel following an incident involving Bel 427 of the Nigerian Police at the time.

He said the safety recommendation advised the NCAA to launch an independent investigation into aviation fuel quality in Nigeria. It should also focus on vulnerability and risks in the fuel distribution process and this should form a regulatory oversight mechanism that ensures the international quality of aviation fuel used in Nigeria.

He thus tasked the NCAA to step up action, oversight the aviation fuel and ensure it is of top quality.