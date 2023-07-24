Adesokan proffers solution to feud between Gov Abiodun, Gbenga Daniel

By Adeola Badru

A former Secretary-General of O’dua Peoples Congress, OPC, Bashorun Kunle Adesokan, has suggested that the only way to solve the feud between a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and the current governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, was for the governor to revalidate the seized property of the former governor, all of which the courts have ruled in his favour.

Vanguard learnt there has been a frosty relationship between the former governor now a senator representing Ogun East and Governor Abiodun in the wake of the 2023 general elections in the state.

It was gathered that the feud between the former two jolly friends started as a result of the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ogun East Senatorial Dstrict, which consequently affected APC’s performance in the senatorial district where it was alleged that Daniel worked against the re-election of Abiodun.

Part of the grievances of the former governor was that Abiodun did not campaign for him in the senatorial election, adding that he faced victimisation from the party in Ogun for standing behind Tinubu when the governor led the state chapter of the APC to support former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

But in an exclusive interview yesterday, Bashorun Adesokan maintained that the only way to a genuine reconciliation between Daniel and Abiodun, was for the governor to revalidate all his property whose C of O was wrongly cancelled by his successor, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, all of which the courts have ruled in his favour.

He said further: “These include his private residence in Sagamu. All his property in Abeokuta, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and all others like that.”

“All he needs do is to instruct the Lands department and all the papers will be on his desk in a jiffy.”

“OPIC building in Abeokuta commissioned as OGD Plaza as a mark of honour for his onerous effort in putting up the tallest building in Ogun State with OPIC funds only.”

“His successor as usual removed the name OGD from the building. The same goes with The OGD Workers Estate in Abeokuta, Lalubu Road etc etc.”

“Show consideration in forming his new administration by involving and treating people from his political family as stakeholders”

“Instruct his people to stop insulting Gbenga Daniel’s person and treat his personage with the necessary courtesies that it statutorily deserves.”

“All these are things we thought with our support for his victory in 2019 would have happened seamlessly but it did not happen. In return for our maximum support and cooperation going forward.”

“These are by no means conditions but genuine suggestions that will make everyone believe that peace have indeed returned.”

“Just thought rather than complaining without any suggestion for a way out, I should make those suggestions in good faith.”

“Really as governor he has the ‘knife and the yam’. All the above cost him no single dime.”

“I will just advise him to just use his office to do the right thing and the structure that was there for him when Amosun believe the election was done and has started forming the new government having secured a working pact at that time with Ladi Adebutu before we rose to reverse things in his favour without extracting a pound of flesh from him. I rest my case,” he concluded.