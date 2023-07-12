Adeleye Fabusoro, right choice for CNBC and Forbes Africa – Media Executives

By Rita Okoye

It was indeed a barrage of encomiums over the weekend in Lagos, from top media and entertainment industry executives, in celebration of the man of the moment, Adeleye Fabusoro, who was recently appointed in an historic move as the Head, West Africa of CNBC and Forbes Africa. It is the first time a Nigerian will be appointed into this office.

Speaking with journalists at a media hangout and a lunch reception in honor of the new West African boss, some of his industry colleagues spoke glowingly about the person and the new role of Fabusoro.

Media agency top boss, Seun Oluwajana, the MD of Canwest Media Nigeria Limited, said “no doubt this appointment is the perfect choice for CNBC and Forbes Africa. Nobody does it better. TV programming within the West Africa region is about to go a notch higher. Leye is such a perfectionist, he almost wants to succeed perfectly with any project he is involved in. I wasn’t too surprised when the news of his appointment broke, I have always known Leye would go places. He will deliver on this new assignment because he keeps evolving. He is a great guy and he is bringing a whole lot to Forbes Africa.

Alhaji Muritala Bawa, who is the CEO of M-One Security Company, said “I am particularly elated to be here today to celebrate our good friend and brother, Adeleye, he has always been a goal getter, he brings so much to the table. Forbes Africa couldn’t have appointed a better executive. Our company and his have worked seamlessly over the years and I can say for a fact that Adeleye is a thorough professional. What is interesting in all of this is that, this is just the beginning of bigger responsibilities, he is taking over Africa because his ideas are very trans-generational”.

In his words, Ayo George, the CEO of Kijani Media Communications said, “The thinking on the top of my head is that beyond West Africa, TV programming and content will experience some fresh ideas across the whole African continent, because our man will set a standard so high in West Africa that other regions will need to level up. Have you seen any of Leye’s documentaries? Leye deserves all the accolades showered on him here by everyone. It is not a surprise that industry players are here today to celebrate the man and the appointment. This is a big win for us all in the media and entertainment industry, and a big win for Nigeria as a whole”, he concluded.

Under Fabusoro’s leadership, CNBC and Forbes Africa are poised to thrive and achieve remarkable milestones in West Africa’s business market. The decision to appoint him as the Head of West Africa reflects the unwavering commitment of Africa Business News to empower African professionals and reshape the economic landscape.