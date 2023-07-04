Adeleke submits commissioners-designate list to Osun Assembly

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has submitted a list of commissioners-designate to the State House of Assembly.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday, the Governor submitted the list through the Speaker, Adewale Egbedun.

Adeleke was sworn in as Governor last year November with a House of Assembly dominated by the All Progressives Congress.

The statement added that hopefully, the names on the list would be made public when the lawmakers resume recess next week.

“His Excellency has finalised the commissioners’ list and submitted same to the State Assembly. The House is resuming next week and expectedly, the House Speaker will disclose the names to his colleagues to commence screening of nominees.

“The Governor and the state leadership have done the needful and the public should expect the list to be made public sooner than later.

“The delay was clearly due to many factors, namely the protracted litigation on the outcome of the governorship election and the general elections covering state Assembly, National Assembly and the presidential elections.

“The good thing is that the long wait is over. The long awaited commissioners’ list here”, the Spokesperson posited.