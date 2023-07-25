Adeleke appoints spokesman, 29 others as special advisers, set for inauguration Wednesday

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has appointed his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed along with 29 others as special advisers.

He also appointed former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Caretaker Chairman and his Secretary, Dr Adekunle Akindele and Femi Carena, as well as a former local government chairman under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sekinat Halid.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday, stated that of the 30 special advisers, ten are cabinet rank, adding that the inauguration of the new aide will hold tomorrow, Wednesday at the Government Secretariat.

Others names on the list, include; Azeez Badmus, Mosudi Yakubu, Stephen Akanfe, Tunde Balogun, Eniola Odeniyi Muniru Raji, Goddey Olijeh, Seyi Babatunde and Kamoru Ajisafe

Also the list has Sunday Komolafe, Tope Victor Anjorin, Oyebuade Rasheedat, Odelade Sarafat, Moji Omisore, Nurudeen Emiloju, Ropo Oyewole, Emiola Fakeye and Yemi Ayodele

Bankole Omisore, Hashim Abioye, Ajetunmobi Akinwale, Hawa Ahmed, Durojaiye Isaac, Adebimpe Koyi, Abiodun Olaniran and Adam Akintunde were also in the list.

The statement added that portifolios are to be assigned to the Advisers af the inauguration.