Adekunle Gold, Ebuka, other Nigerian celebrities join new social media app, Threads

On the occasion of the launch of a new social media app, Threads, by Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, some Nigerian celebrities and influencers are now migrating to the platform.

Nigerian musicians including Adekunle Gold, Blaqbonez, Chike, Sean Tizzle, Maleek Berry, YCEE, Dremo, Bayani and Darey Art Alade have joined the app touted to rival Twitter.

Others include Nollywood stars Alexx Ekubo, Beverly Naya, Ruth Kadiri and Ronke Odusanya.

Skitmakers Mr Macaroni, Crazeclown and TV host, Ebuka have also joined the platform.

Others on the app include film producers Pheelz and Samklef; social media influencers Tunde Ednut and Linda Ikeji; health influencer, Aproko Doctor.