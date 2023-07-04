Adeboye, Duke, Ambode, Bello asked women to be supportive spouses 

Pastor Foluke Adeboye

By Olayinka Ajayi

The wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Folu Adeboye, has urged married women to be supportive of their husbands as the country goes through trying times.

Speaking at the all-sisters conference organized by RCCG, region 31, Anointed Family Parish, Idimu-Ikotun Lagos, themed carrier of his power, Pastor Adeboye, while urging Christian women not to drag the name of Christ into the mud, said, “We are in trying times in our nation; women should be content.

She said,” The suffering of today will birth the blessings of tomorrow.

Nobody should drag the name of the Lord into the mod by engaging in an ungodly venture just to survive.”

On her part, the Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Bello, urged women to see themselves as carriers of God’s power.

“Wherever you are hidden, you will be noticed. I urged participants in this conference to tap into all that has been inculcated in them,” she said.

Also speaking, the wife of the former Governor of Lagos, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, while commending the organisers of the conference, noted that the theme ‘carriers of His power’ speaks to the mood of the nation today.

She urged Christian women to embrace “humility, give sacrificially, and pray fervently.”

On her part, the wife of the former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Mrs. Onari Duke, urged participants to have mentors who would be a guide and make sure they succeeded in their chosen endeavour.

She said: “What makes most women give up on business is what some of these mentors have gone through before.

“Challenges in life are inevitable. So if all hands should be on the desk, these women would definitely succeed and mentor others.”