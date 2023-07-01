Adamawa govt vows to address water scarcity

Gov Fintiri of Adamawa State

The Adamawa state government has pledged to address the lingering water scarcity in Yola, the state capital.

The Secretary to State Government, Alhaji Auwal Tukur stated this on Saturday in Yola at a civic reception in honor of the former Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello, and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Yola, Dr Edga Amos.

According to him, water is fundamental and essential for life, adding that the state government adopted proactive measures to enhance water supply to Yola metropolis.

He said the Fintiri admiinistration accorded premium to programmes that would fast track human and social development for sustainable development of the state.

He congratulated the minister for serving the state and the country diligently.

Also, Malam Ibrahim Waziri, Chairman, Organising Committee of the event, also lauded the celebrants for discharging their duties successfully.

While commending the Old Boys Association, Sanda Primary School, Yola for organising the event, Waziri described the former minister as loyal, selfless and responsible.

“The celebrant track records are worthy of emulation by other administrators,” he said.

In their separate remarks, Bello thanked Yola community for their support and prayers that enabled him to discharge his duties successfully.

He enjoined public office holders to work hard according to the rules governing their respective offices for the development of the state. (NAN)