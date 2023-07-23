Actress Georgina Ibeh unveiled as face of Foundation set to change  story of  orphanages 

By Benjamin Njoku

Non-governmental organization, Kings Heart Advocacy for Women and Children Foundation, incorporated in the United States and Nigeria has appointed popular Nollywood director and producer Lancelot Imasuen as its Strategic and Project Director in readiness to actualize it’s mission.

The NGO also recently unveiled actress Georgina Ibeh alongside Kenyan actress Ruth Ndulu Maingi as the faces of the foundation.

Founded by a Benin Princess, Ebuwa Charles Igiehon, Kings Heart Advocacy for Women and Children Foundation is poised to change the story of many abused , abandoned children and most in different orphanage homes. It will be officially unveiled on the 13th of August , 2023, in Houston, the United States and later in Nigeria.

Speaking on the mission of the NGO, it’s strategic project director, Lancelot Imasuen said the dreams of many talented children are bottled up and in most cases wasted in orphanage homes, under the bridges and in an uncompleted buildings ,there is the need to make those dreams come true.

According to him, the founder was moved following the pathetic story of abandoned children and orphaned children in our society who are deprived of the opportunities to participate in talent development programmes such as Nigerian Idol, Big Brother Najia among other reality TV shows.

This, he said has made it almost impossible for this special children to showcase their untapped talents to the world.

As a result, Lancelot revealed that the NGO will be organizing a reality TV show as well as talent hunt among the special children in no distant time to give them a sense of belonging in society. Speaking further, Lancelot said the NGO’s long time plan is to acquire a facility with a mini clinic or sporting facilities,where these children can be sheltered and given a new lease of life.

Also, he revealed that a movie titled “Sin” has been deliberately produced to reflect on the true life story of these orphaned children.

On activities lined up for the unveiling of the NGO, the popular film director said there will be musical , poetry performances and recitation of Nigeria national anthem as well as that of the United States America by an opportuned teenager by name EXCELLENT OSARUESE OKUNGBOWA This is the audience connect with the vision of the founder and resonates with the targeted children

both physically and spiritually . The event will also witness fundraising in support of the mission of the NGO. Guest expected are the Faces of Kings Heart advocacy for women and children foundation , Gorginal Ibeh, Ruth Ndulu Maingi, American based gospel musical artiste Sam Soft as well as people from all works of Life