Actress Georgina Ibeh unveiled as face of Foundation set to change  story of  orphanages 

July 23, 2023

By Benjamin Njoku

Non-governmental  organization, Kings Heart Advocacy for Women and Children Foundation,  incorporated in the United States and Nigeria has appointed popular Nollywood director and producer Lancelot Imasuen as its Strategic and Project Director in readiness to actualize  it’s mission.

The NGO also recently  unveiled actress Georgina Ibeh  alongside Kenyan actress  Ruth Ndulu Maingi as the faces of the foundation.

Founded by a Benin Princess, Ebuwa Charles Igiehon, Kings Heart Advocacy for Women and Children Foundation is poised to change the story of many  abused , abandoned children and most in different orphanage homes. It  will be officially unveiled  on the 13th of August , 2023, in Houston, the United States and later in Nigeria.

Speaking on the mission of the NGO, it’s  strategic project director,  Lancelot Imasuen said the  dreams of many talented children are bottled up and in most cases wasted in orphanage homes, under the bridges and in an uncompleted buildings ,there is the  need to make  those   dreams  come true. 

According to him,  the founder was moved following  the pathetic  story of abandoned children and orphaned children in our society who are  deprived of  the opportunities to participate in talent development programmes such as Nigerian Idol, Big Brother Najia among other reality TV shows.

This, he said has made it almost impossible for this special children to showcase their untapped  talents  to the world.

As a result, Lancelot revealed that the NGO will be organizing a reality TV show as well as  talent hunt among the special children in no distant time  to give them a sense of belonging in society.  Speaking further, Lancelot said the NGO’s long time plan is to  acquire a facility with a mini clinic or sporting facilities,where these children can  be sheltered and given a new lease of life.

Also, he revealed that a movie titled “Sin” has been  deliberately produced to reflect on the true life story of these orphaned children.

On activities lined up for the unveiling of the NGO, the popular film director said there will be musical , poetry performances and recitation of Nigeria national anthem as well as that of the United States America by an opportuned teenager by name EXCELLENT OSARUESE OKUNGBOWA This is the audience  connect  with the vision of the founder and resonates with the targeted children

 both  physically and spiritually .  The event will also witness fundraising  in support of the mission of the NGO. Guest expected are the Faces of Kings Heart advocacy for women and children foundation , Gorginal Ibeh, Ruth Ndulu Maingi, American based  gospel musical  artiste Sam Soft as well as people from all works of Life

