ActionAid Nigeria tasks Kwara Govt on grassroots development

Members of Actionaid Nigeria in a group picture with Kwara State Deputy Governor Mr Kayode Alabi ( with red cap) standing in the middle at a function in Ilorin.

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

International Civil Society Organisation, ActionAid Nigeria, has urged the Kwara state government to replicate the template of its achievements in the selected vulnerable local government areas in the last 15 years, in other rural communities of the remaining Fourteen councils, for improved growth and development.

The Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria,Comrade Ene Obi, made this call on Thursday at the close out ceremony of the Local Rights Programme project of the organisation in Ilorin, Kwara state’s capital.

Obi, enjoined communities to continue to safeguard facilities and structures provided for them and remain vigilant in demanding their rights and hold government accountable.

Represented by Mr. Kehinde Arowosegbe, the Country Director said that the state government should take over the projects executed in the selected communities of Kaiama and Asa local government areas, replicate them in other communities and listen to communities on their needs.

The organisation said that it had, through collective efforts with the Centre for Community Empowerment and Poverty Eradication (CCEPE) and the people, built and renovated health centres, and schools, provided motorized boreholes to communities, and improved livelihoods through training and sustainable agriculture practices.

According to the Country Director,

“We have empowered communities to demand their rights, take ownership of projects, and participate in the democratic process.

“As we bid farewell to the Local Rights Programme in Kwara state, let us not view it as an end but rather as the beginning of a new chapter. The legacy we leave behind is not measured solely by the number of projects implemented, but by the sustainable change we have ignited in the lives of individuals and communities. Let us carry forward the spirit of partnership, activism, and social justice as we continue our collective journey towards a more inclusive and equitable society”,

ActionAid Nigeria, which identified security as part of its challenges during the project period, said that many plans were distorted due to insecurity in some areas.

“We encountered various challenges and one is inadequate funding as fund is not always enough to tackle myriads of issues in the vulnerable communities. We could only do what we did. On insecurity, there are places we were supposed to go but couldn’t. So many plans distorted due to insecurity in some areas.

“Also, the issue of bad roads. Many communities are inaccessible. Sometimes, we drive like eight hours for a journey that should not last more than two hours. For instance, Ilorin to Kaiama. It’s so challenging. However, the people had been so wonderful to work with”, he said.

In his remarks, the board chairman for CCEPE, Alh Kareem Ishola, said that the organisation had, in the last 16 years made its

contributions to the growth of humanity.

“With technical and funding

support from ActionAid Nigeria, we have changed lives and transformed communities; we have established workable and beneficial partnerships. Through

our deep rooted intervention in communities across Asa and Kaiama LGAs, we have shown how working with people especially the vulnerable can engender lasting and sustainable developments,” he added.

The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was represented at the event by his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi.