ActionAid empowers rural poor in Kaduna, reduces FGM

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ActionAid Nigeria has empowered the rural poor especially women in Kaduna State who were previously denied opportunities to participate in community governance and politics, and significantly reduced Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in rural communities.

Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, has commended the NGO, for promoting social justice, addressing poverty and empowering vulnerable individuals especially in local communities.

Dr Balarabe spoke at the Close-Out Meeting for the Local Rights Programmes Learning by ActionAid Nigeria, held in Kaduna on Tuesday, saying “I commend your tireless efforts over the years in supporting vulnerable individuals and households, advocating for women’s rights, improving access to education and healthcare, and promoting sustainable agriculture, among other interventions in Kaduna State.”

She said the interests of ActionAid Nigeria and the specific interventions were complementary to the priorities of the Kaduna State Government, especially in the areas of economic and human capital development, clearly enunciated in the SUSTAIN programme of the current administration of Governor Uba Sani.

“Kaduna State Government is committed to addressing issues of social justice, promoting equality of opportunities and protecting the human rights of all citizens of the State.”

“In keeping with these commitments, the government has sustained budgetary investments in the social sector, leading to the expansion of healthcare access in underserved areas, and increased enrolment in primary and secondary schools, which are now free and compulsory in all our public schools.”

” These social interventions are delivered in the most scientific manner using the State Social Register which as of today has about 3.9 million vulnerable and poor persons and over 1 million vulnerable households from across the 255 wards of the State.As a government that believes in partnerships and collaborations in achieving our development agenda, we remain open and receptive to working hand-in-hand with organizations like ActionAid Nigeria to achieve our shared objectives,” she said.

Speaking earlier, ActionAid Nigeria’s Local Rights Programme Manager, Kehindo Arowosegbe said in the early 2000s, Kaduna and Nassarawa States became the trailblazers, the first beneficiaries of the transformative Partnership Against Poverty (PAP) now called Local Rights Programme, an initiative of ActionAid Nigeria (AAN).

He said the operational zone of the LRP Programme in Kaduna State was more concentrated in Southern Kaduna, an area burdened by dire socio-economic indicators but with a few communities in Northern Kaduna.

“The absence of basic social amenities, such as accoss to clean water, adequate health facilities, and well-developed road networks, weighed heavily on the communities’ shoulders.

One of the most pressing issues faced by the region was the persistent denial of education to the girl child, stifling their potential and dreams. Child labor loomed large, casting a shadow over the innocence of childhood.”

” Teenage pregnancies were prevalent, exacerbating the challenges faced by young girls. The high incidence of HIV/AIDS posed a grave threat to the community’s well-being, leaving behind a trail of orphans. Drug abuse, driven by desperation and lack of opportunities, haunted the youth, robbing them of their future. Wife inheritance perpetuated an unjust cycle, denying women their rights and autonomy Lastly, food, insecurity casted a cloud of uncertainty over daily life, making the pursuit of progress seem almost unattainable.”

“Amidst these daunting challenges, the PAP Programme aimed to create a tide of transformation. Through advocacy. empowerment, and community-driven initiative YOTASCID and HFTVCF endeavored to lift Southern Kaduna out of despair and into prosperity. .”

He said the resounding impact of the Local Rights Progromme in Kaduna State was evident across all 23 communities where the programme was implemented, a transformative initiative which led to a notable shift in the behaviour of Individuals, communities and government institutions.

“Particularly, the programme has empowered women, who were previously denied opportunities to participate in community governance and politics, resulting in a more balanced distribution of power,” he said.

“The effectiveness of the LRP largely depends on addressing the specific priority needs of each community, Engaging the communities in decision-making processes has been crucial allowing them to determine their most pressing needs Dilapidated or non-existent school buildings and healthcare centres were among the primary concerns in several communities. Consequently, some communities like Rafin Kwarya, Kaso, Pambawa, Rafin Kara, and

Kumin Sata communities benefited from the construction of gender-sensitive toilets, while Rafin Kara and Kurmin Sata enjoyed the construction of blocks of classrooms, resulting in increased school enrollment and retention rates.”

“One of the programme’s remarkable achievements in Kaduna State is the significant reduction of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the Rafin Kara community .Through intensive training. sensitisation campaigns and advocacy for women’s rights, the LRP achieved notable success in challenging harmful cultural practicos and many successes in Kaduna State.”

Similarly, ActionAid Ngeria’s Country Director, Ene 0bi,said the Local Rights Programme has been a driving force in empowering vulnerable and hard-

to-reach communities, equipping them with essential skills and capacities to demand their rights and engage with political and institutional power structures.

“We have witnessed the transformation of community members from mere onlookers to active responders in developing their communities.Today, as we close this chapter, let us reflect on the impact we have made. Our strategic partnerships with government agencies at both state and local levels have paved the way for

lasting change and social justice in Kaduna State. We leave behind a legacy of resilience, empowerment, and community-driven progress,” she said.