ACPN urges govt, stakeholders to accelerate universal health coverage

By Dickson Omobola

Association of Community Pharmacists, ACPN, has urged the government at all levels and other stakeholders in the country, to catalyse Universal Healthcare Coverage, UHC, by formalising better rules of engagement with community pharmacies in alignment with global best practices.

In a press statement tagged: “PCN Act 2022 And Expectations from Community Pharmacists in Nigeria”, the pharmacists after its critical evaluation of health laws and policies noted that the future of community pharmacy was undergoing significant global transformation, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer expectations, and evolving healthcare systems.

The statement jointly signed by the National Chairman, Wale Oladigbolu and Secretary, Ambrose Ezeh noted that Community pharmacies, traditionally known for dispensing medications, are now expanding their role to provide a broader range of healthcare services.

The listed some of the key trends shaping the future of community pharmacy to include the integration of technology to enhance efficiency, improve patient experience, and offer innovative services.

“This includes adopting automated systems for medication dispensing, implementing electronic health records (EHRs) for seamless information exchange, and utilizing tele-health platforms to provide remote consultations and medication counselling.”

vital role in the evolving healthcare ecosystem, ensuring accessible, convenient, and comprehensive healthcare services for patients.

“Finally, the ACPN is driven by a strong conviction that Government at all levels will create the enabling environment for Community Pharmacist to render enhanced professional services in the best interest of consumers of health who appreciate pharmacies as the easiest and fastest facilities to access healthcare like it is in the rest of the decent world.”