Accolades as Patria Nsan bags doctorate

The staff members of Mmakamba Group have congratulated the Founder and Creative Director, Dr. Patricia Nsan, on her latest achievements of receiving an honorary doctorate from the prestigious Prowess University, Delaware, USA.

Ambassador Nsan, a consultant, an innovative fashion designer and philanthropist, was honoured with the award at the just-concluded prestigious Africa’s Under-40 CEO’s award held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Also, Nsan had been appointed West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth Ambassador 2023 as a result of her laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity and her commendable works as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting development for the African youth.

A congratulatory statement of by firm noted that she is a visionary in the art of transforming raw talents into sparkling diamonds and that as a teenager, her company Trishlamoore Ltd., provided skill acquisition trainings to over 500 Nigerian secondary school students in various states.

“This same passion has led her on a journey of mentoring over 100 entrepreneurs across diverse countries in Africa through her foundation, Mmakamba Empowerment Foundation.

“A very recent highlight is her work with the UNFPA to provide mentorship on a pilot project, Fashion expression: The story she wears. A collaboration between Prada group and the United Nations to give back in Kenya and Ghana.”

It added that Nsan, who is currently running her fashion business from Lagos to the major fashion capitals across Africa, is a recipient of several awards including Golden role model award by NYAGGI 2023, Global African designer of the year by Ghana Entrepreneur Awards 2023, fashion retail brand of the year 2022 by young persons award, the most enterprising designer of the year 2017 by la mode, among others.

Reacting to the honorary doctorate, Patricia said she was pleased with her achievements of building the company from inception, sustaining till date and making it a household name globally.

Nsan studied Fine and Applied Arts and specialised in Textile design from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She further attended Fashion school at Academia Riaci, Florence, Italy, where she studied shoe design.

Now an Alumni at the United States exchange programme — Academy of Women Entrepreneurs, she founded a success circle called The Big Woman Network, a community of women who believe that there are no limitations to the woman who seeks to find her most authentic expression in every day life.

“They (women network) are driven by purpose, excellence and the overall wholeness of a woman. The community comprises of, but not limited to, a book club, a travel and retreat club, and a thrift savings scheme,” she enthused.