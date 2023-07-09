Accolades as JSAY Prevarsity students win British Council awards

JSAY Prevarsity shone brightly as three students from the institution came tops in Nigeria as best across three subjects and High Achievement in Information Technology at this year’s British Council recognition and outstanding Cambridge Learner’s award.

Aristotess Elohor Ufuophubiri was top in Biology, Chemistry, Physics in Cambridge International A Level in Nigeria in June 2022 Series, while Ifeoluwa Emmanuel Adegoke won in Physics in November Series, 2022.

Oluwaloseyitowi Oluwateniola lji emerged High Achievement in Information Technology in Cambridge International AS Level in the November 2022 series.

The outstanding students were among the 149 students from different institutions, who emerged victorious across different subjects and categories in Nigeria and globally.Speaking at the event, the Regional Director, Sub-Saharan Africa Cambridge Assessment International Education, Juan Visser said 149 Nigerians got the awards out of one million learners this year.

He said the Cambridge programmes and qualifications help learners reach their potential and instill a lifelong love of learning and passion for discovery.

“The awards recognise the exceptional performance of learners around the world in the Cambridge examination.

“The awards reflect the talent and hard work of learners and acknowledge the dedication and commitment of both teachers and parents,” Visser said.

Also, the Country Director Nigeria, British Council, Lucy Pearson said every year, two million people from 90 countries sit international exams through the British Council.

“Our globally recognised qualifications help students to attend the best universities, find amazing career opportunities, and set themselves up for a more rewarding life,” Pearson added.

Responding to the new feat, Ufuophubiri said “l am happy that my hard work paid off and I also appreciate the support of the JSAY Team.

“The Cambridge Alevel curriculum helps to develop good study habits because of the depth of understanding required to master the subjects and prepare you for university education and beyond.

“So, I am grateful that I did Cambridge A’ Levels. It feels so satisfying to have achieved top in Nigeria and best across three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Also, in her words, the Managing Director of JSAY Prevarsity, Mrs. Jumoke Akere said “I am extremely proud of our students for achieving tops in Nigeria, first in three subjects and High achievement in information technology. This is a great feat for us as JSAY.

“I am proud of them and I want to say well done and congratulations to them. I want to appreciate our Board of Directors, management, teachers and everyone who have contributed to these high achievements.

“I want to wish the awardees the best in their future endeavors.”She restated the commitment of the school towards supporting learners to achieve excellent in their examinations.

Akere called on parents to strive to give their children qualitative and internationally recognized education for them to be relevant locally and globally.

“I will say that as a school, we will continue to support our learners to be high achievers and we also ensure that our learners continues to achieve high grades in all their examination,” she said.