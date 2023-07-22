Accident: Okosun wishes Onobun speedy recovery

Edo Assembly speaker, Hon Marcus Onobun

Former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and ex-Edo State Chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Rt. Hon. Thomas Ebozele Okosun, has extended his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, Member of the House of Representatives, representing Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben Federal Constituency, who survived a highway accident on Wednesday en route to Abuja.

Okosun, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said, “ it is with deep sorrow and concern that I extend my heartfelt sympathy to my brother Hon. Marcus Onobun, following the tragic accident he sustained along the Ekpoma-Abuja Highway on Thursday.



“The news of this accident has been a source of great distress to all of us who know him, and we are praying fervently for his swift and complete recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with Hon. Onobun’s family, friends, and constituents who are undoubtedly deeply concerned for his well-being. As we come together as a community, we draw strength from one another and reaffirm our commitment to supporting him through his recovery journey.

“In this moment of sorrow and uncertainty, let us remain united and hopeful. We call on all well-wishers and members of the public to join us in praying for Hon. Marcus Onobun’s full and speedy recovery.



“We express our gratitude to the medical personnel and emergency responders who swiftly attended to the scene of the accident and provided crucial care to him.



“Once again, on behalf of myself and the entire community, we extend our deepest sympathies to our brother and his family, and we will continue to offer our unwavering support as he navigates his path to recovery.



“May healing and comfort embrace Hon. Marcus Onobun during this challenging period.”