Abuja traders protest against leadership crisis at AMML

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Abuja traders on Thursday stormed the the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA in protest over what they called the unending crisis of leadership rocking the Abuja Markets Management Limited AMML.

The angry traders said confusion has engulfed all the markets because conflicting orders have been coming from the two people claiming to be the managing directors.

Leader of the protesters, Abubakar Abdullahi who is also the Secretary General of FCT Amalgamated Traders Association, said traders and other business operators in Abuja markets cannot be paying service charge and other levies to the wrong people.

He noted that for the traders to continue to comply with revenue collection in the markets, FCTA needs to urgently tell them who the authentic managing director of AMML is.

He said; “We have seen videos where different people are dragging for things in the office.

“We in the markets are being affected directly when the leadership of AMML is not coordinated. The markets are not stable because of the conflict.

“The service charge and dues we pay in the market, we are supposed to know exactly who to pay to. AMML is the collector or revenue of any kind in the market for the FCTA, so we want to know who is in charge of AMML.

“We have seen a letter from Abuja Investments Company Ltd, terminating the contract of Abubakar Faruk, we have also seen another letter telling us to stop paying money to anybody”.

Also Speaking, Chairman, Arewa Traders Association, FCT Chapter, Hassan Ibrahim, demanded that Faruk vacates his office, after 13 years as Managing Director of AMML.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has taken measures to restore traders confidence and also stability in the markets.

Head of Internal Security in the Administration, Sunday Olubiyi, who addressed the protesters said; “we are aware of the crisis and the Administration is doing everything to resolve it. The Permanent Secretary is also working towards that. You can come with all your documentations”.