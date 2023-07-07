Abuja rich schools struggle as less-expensive counterparts grab WAEC, NECO trophies — Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani

By Biodun Busari

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has raised concerns over how secondary schools in Abuja charge millions of naira from Nigerian parents to render education services to their children with little or no feats in final examinations.

Sani said while students in the less-expensive schools from the interior parts of the country grab outstanding results in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO), the rich schools are relegated to backseats.

The former senator made this known in a Twitter post on Friday as he wrote, “Abuja schools charge parents in tens of millions and they are watching as students from less expensive schools in some remote parts of the country sweep the trophies in WAEC and NECO exams.”

Reacting to the tweet, netizens submitted reasons parents have different motives for sending their children to schools ranging from connection, employment and comfort among others.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians attributed the difference to class, stressing that rich parents cannot allow their children and wards to be subjected to the kind of discipline enforced in less expensive schools.

Reacting on Twitter, @Mykoladoo said, “It’s more of the connect than academic excellence. Best graduating student/NYSC graduands still dey house no job.

Another netizen, @OwoBalo wrote, “Some big fish only want to put in record that their children attended a certain school that belongs to the rich but nothing to write home about.”

“Abuja parents won’t stand the discipline enforced on students by the schools of the remote parts of the country. In Abuja you can’t flog a child (pupil or student), the only thing they do is big takehome assignment,” @riskandgrace tweeted.

“A lot of the “elite” Abuja schools are overly priced and teachers have obviously been bought over to let the children get away with terrible behaviour, being spoilt and have a crassly flawed entitlement behaviour,” @therealdaddymo1 said. “The students would automatically lack discipline for the real world.”

@marvelnsa reacted, “Most expensive schools in Abuja don’t write both WACE and NECO. They run pure British standards. So? Remote schools can’t compete at their level.

“Abuja parents pay for comfort/class (level) for their children while parents from remote parts of the country pay for education for their children. Big difference,” @GracedUp1 added.