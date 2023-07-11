‘Aboru Aboye’ can be found in Bible, not for traditionalists – Tope Alabi

Renowned gospel singer, Tope Alabi has reacted to the flurry of criticisms she received over the Yoruba words ‘Aboru Aboye’ in her latest music, stressing the words can also be found in the Bible.

Her critics also said she was referring to herself as ‘ebo’ literally meaning sacrifice in one of her songs.

The term Aboru Aboye, mostly used by Ifa worshippers in reverence to the deity, has since become a hot topic on social media.

In the viral video, Alibi sang, “Abiye ni mi, Oruko mi ni yen. Mo de bo, mo ru, mo ye,” (I am a sacrifice, that’s my name. I am a sacrifice accepted by God, that’s my name).”

Reacting to the backlash, in another viral video, the singer who was seen ministering in a white garment church said: “Aboru Aboye” is a pure Yoruba language and not an exclusive preserve of traditionalists.

She said, “It was recorded that David made a sacrifice of faithfulness to God. Why was the word sacrifice not written as the same English word in the Yoruba version of the Bible? It is a Yoruba language.”

Alabi explained skilful use of the language remained her unique style as a gospel artiste.

“There is no special language for traditionalists. We are all speaking the Yoruba language.

“If some people say they want to use the language in their own style, it is not bad. We have also decided to use it in our own style,” she added.

Alluding to Romans 12:1, she said, “Brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. The word ‘acceptable’ is ‘Aboru’ while ‘living sacrifice’ is Aboye.”