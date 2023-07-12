Abiodun’s kinsmen testify against him at Ogun tribunal

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Witnesses from Iperu-Remo, hometown of Governor Dapo Abiodun, in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Wednesday, testified against the governor in a petition before the Election Petition Tribunal.

They gave testimonies in support of a petition filed against Governor Abiodun by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu.

PDP and Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 are challenging the victory of Abiodun based on alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the lawyer to the petitioners, Gordy Uche (SAN) called more witnesses who were voters, party agents and members of the opposition party, from Iperu-Remo in Ikenne LG.

They were cross-examined by Dr Remi Olatubora (SAN) representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) for Abiodun and Muiz Banire (SAN) who appeared for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The witnesses from Abiodun’s Iperu-Remo township include Prince Abiodun Shotiwa, Oluwafunmilola Desalu, Adekoya Babatunde, Muibat Ariyo Adeola and Rafiu Akeem.

The witnesses told the tribunal that thugs allegedly loyal to the ruling party had invaded their respective polling units and disrupted voting and counting of votes during the March 18 election.

While being cross-examined, Desalu recalled that when votes were about to be counted, masked men on different motorcycles stormed her polling unit and started shooting sporadically.

According to her, voters and INEC officials ran to safety and this, she said, brought about the cancellation of votes in the polling unit.

The prophetess expressed dissatisfaction that over 500 voters in Unit 006, Imosan in Ikenne Local Government were disenfranchised by the incident.

She, however, said she did not report the incident to the police, as the event was witnessed by the police and other security agents. deployed for the exercise.

On his part, Akeem said the political thugs asked voters who were not voting for APC to vacate the units before they eventually disrupted the exercise.

“They (thugs) came to our polling unit and said ‘if you know you’re not voting for APC, you must leave here now.’ That’s why everyone left.

“I didn’t report the matter at the police station because a police officer was on the ground and he witnessed all the drama and disruption of the process,” he said.