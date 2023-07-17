Abiodun, Otedola, Saraki, Otudeko, others honour Senbanjo

A former Ogun East Senatorial aspirant, OmoOba Segun Senbanjo, at the weekend hosted friends and associates to celebrate the first year remembrance of his late mother, Mrs Ibiyemi Olumide Craig.

The thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos, on Sunday, July 16, had in attendance, notable dignitaries at the church service and reception.

Among the notable personalities are; Oba Otudeko, Otunba Alex Onabanjo, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Niyi Adebayo; a former Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola; Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Monetary Policies, Wale Edun; a former Senate President and wife, Bukola and Toyin Saraki.

Also, Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Femi Otedola, Kola Abiola, Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo and Olumide Adewunmi, among other notable Nigerians, were there.

The guests were later hosted to a feast by the children of late Mrs Ibiyemi Olubunmi Craig.