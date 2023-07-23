Abiodun, Osoba, others to grace Ogun NIPR Colloquium

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, is billed to grace the 2023 Annual Colloquium of the Ogun State Chapter of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Cinema Hall, June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The Colloquium, with the theme: “Pluralism and Public Opinion Management: Challenges and Prospects for a Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria,” will be a rallying point for professionals to dissect some of the problems confronting the Nigerian nation.

Prof. Adelaja Odukoya, a Professor of Political Science and current Dean, Faculty of Social Science Management at the University of Lagos, is the Guest Speaker at the event which will also feature three notable professionals as discussants.

A statement signed by Oluwaseun Boye and Kunle Olayeni, Chairman and Secretary of Ogun NIPR respectively, indicated that the Colloquium will begin from 10:30am.

The prestigious programme, the statement added, will equally feature the public presentation/launch of the Ogun NIPR Journal “The Image Maker,” which is the flagship of Public Relations journal in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, Governor Abiodun, who is the Special Guest of Honour at the important event, is expected to share perspectives on how to achieve social harmony needed to attain a sustainable democracy in the country.

They said, “Our desire is to use the Colloquium as a forum to discuss and proffer solutions on how best to arrest the growing trend of escalated ethnic, religious and political sentiments in our polity and explore the path of achieving social harmony needed to attaining a sustainable democracy in Nigeria.”

“It is expected that the outcome of this Colloquium will further consolidate on the gains of the Summit on National Integration which was initiated by the NIPR and held across the country in 2022 as part of the build up enlightenment towards a peaceful 2023 general elections in Nigeria.”

“The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) is a body established and recognised by the Federal Government Decree 16 of 1990 to set standard and regulate the training and practice of public relations in the country.”

Also, a distinguished statesman and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has been invited as Guest of Honour at the event.

The Annual Colloquium is also expected to be attended by people from a wide range of backgrounds, including erudite scholars, astute professionals, government functionaries, political actors, traditional rulers, civil society, religious bodies and media communities as well as students from Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.