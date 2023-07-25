Abia monarchs won’t be subjected to biometric verification exercise — Otti

Gov. Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe,UMUAHIA

Abia state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has debunked reports that traditional rulers in the state would be subjected to a biometric verification exercise to enable the state government to have an accurate number of traditional rulers in the state.

There are reports making the rounds that the state government would carry out biometric verification of traditional rulers in the state.

However, the Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, described the report as false news being peddled by some opposition elements in the state.

He explained that in a bid to ascertain the exact number of traditional Rulers and their autonomous communities, the state government decided to carry out a manual enumeration of traditional rulers in the state.

He further stated that the exercise would guide the state government in delivering welfare packages for traditional rulers and their autonomous communities.

Assuring that the exercise will not involve any form of biometric exercise and does not require them to gather anywhere, but would be required to fill a form that would contain bio data and other important information.

He said; “In a bid to ascertain the exact number of traditional rulers and their autonomous communities which would guide government in its welfare packages for the traditional institution, the Alex Otti led-government through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs decided to carry out a manual enumeration of all traditional rulers.

“This hitch-free exercise which has already excited the affected traditional rulers does not involve any form of biometric and does not require them to gather anywhere; rather each is required to fill a form that would contain his bio data and other important information.

“It’s understandable why the opposition is trying to distort the facts of this exercise. They were not used to being thorough to the point of appreciating the importance of data; neither did they pay attention to the welfare of traditional rulers and their communities when they were in power.”

He added that the present administration would continue to be intentional in taking actions and decisions that would have lasting positive effect on the state and its people.