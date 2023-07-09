Abia govt mourns prof Joe Irukwu

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has expressed sadness over the death of former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor Joe Irukwu.

Professor Irukwu died Sunday at the age of 89. His demise was confirmed by his son, Pastor Agu Irukwu.

Gov. Alex Otti in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, described the death of the late Irukwu as a huge loss to the state.

Professor Irukwu hailed from Item Okpi, in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The statement read:”Governor Otti, on behalf of his family and people of Abia State, commiserate with the family, immediate community (Amokwe Item), the entire people of Item Okpi and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on the loss of this illustrious son of Abia State and Nigerian statesman.”

Otti recalled “the giant strides and indelible footprints that Prof Irukwu left behind in the insurance sector, among which are his record as the pioneer Managing Director of Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and founder of African Development Insurance Company.”

“These and other accomplishments as a consummate lawyer, lecturer and author of several books on insurance earned Prof Irukwu the sobriquet, ‘Mr. Insurance’, according to the Governor”, the statement added.

While thanking God for blessing Abia with the calibre of Prof Irukwu’s person and the life he lived, Gov. Otti urged the family to find comfort in the legacies the late nonagenarian left behind.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the former leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural and political organisation, Ohanaeze, and promised that Abia would work with the other South East states and his family to ensure that the late insurance icon was accorded a befitting burial.