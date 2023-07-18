Abia govt debunks alleged sack of doctors

Otti

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has refuted media report (not Vanguard), that it had disengaged doctors in the state employee, dismissing the report as fake news.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, who debunked the report urged members of the public to discountenance it as it is unfounded and deliberately planted by mischievous elements with an intent to discredit the Government.

Dr Okoronkwo who spoke during the flag off of the free medical services of the Ministry at Aba General Hospital, said that “the era of owing health workers their entitlements was long gone as the governor has prioritised prompt payments of salaries and allowances of the workers.”

The Commissioner said that Governor Alex Otti was not in any way contemplating sacking any medical doctor or medical personnel in the state public service.

She further said that the purported sack of doctors only happened in the imagination of those peddling the falsehood.

“The purported sack is only the figment of the authors’ imagination as the government has no intention of sacking or disengaging any doctor or health personnel currently working to support our ongoing efforts at reviving the health sector in the state.”

She also maintained that no one has been asked to submit “fresh expression of interest” as the fake circular directed.

The Commissioner advised doctors and members of the general public to ignore the rumour and support the several initiatives of the government at driving holistic healthcare delivery in the state.

Dr Okoronkwo, noted that since her appointment, first as Special Adviser on Health Care Delivery, in the Otti’s administration, she had adopted several pragmatic initiatives at reviving the health sector in the state.

According to her, her intervention saw health workers call off their 6-month old strike and returned to work almost immediately.

She further said she was currently spearheading the efforts of the Dr Otti administration to rebuild dilapidated health care facilities across the state.