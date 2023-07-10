Home » News » Abia ex-Attorney slams N500m suit against Ikpeazu’s deputy chief of staff
July 10, 2023

Abia ex-Attorney slams N500m suit against Ikpeazu’s deputy chief of staff

Labour Party

By Steve Oko

Former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Abia State, Chief Ume Kalu, SAN, has slammed N500 million libel suit against ex-Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s former Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief Don Ubani.

The former Attorney General who served under both Ikpeazu and former Governor Theodore Orji, but now a chieftain of the Labour Party, accused Ubani of tarnishing his image.

The suit dated July 10, and marked FCT/HC/CV/6777/2023, was filled at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Chief Kalu, among other things, demanded N500 million damages; and  unreserved apologies which must be published in two major dailies.

Ubani who was also a former Commissioner for Information in the state, had on June 14, published the said libelous article entitled:” What a demeaning unprofessional conduct by Ume Kalu, SAN”, on his Facebook page.

