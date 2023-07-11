Abia Assembly: Speaker suspends sitting over dispute on principal officers’ positions

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The raging crisis over majority party positions at the Abia State House took a new twist today as the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, suspended a sitting of the House.

Trouble started for the speaker when he recognized Hon. Uchenna Okoro,(LP/Arochukwu constituency) as the majority leader. The speaker’s action was greeted with protests from the lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP who insisted that they are the majority party in the House and must have the majority leader, deputy majority leader , chief whip and deputy chief whip.

PDP has 11 members, LP 10 while YPP 2 and APC 1.

The speaker had announced that following an agreement with the YPP and APC members, the LP has become the majority party in the House, but the PDP has vowed never to allow the minority parties take over its rightful positions..

Member representing Obingwa East state constituency, Chief Solomon Akpulonu raised a point of order, stressing that the Abia state House of Assembly does not have a majority leader and urged the Speaker to read a letter written to the House by the state leadership of the PDP.

Akpulonu further stated the speaker must comply with the rules of the House which stipulates that the majority party in the House must produce the majority leader, deputy majority leader, chief whip and deputy chief whip.

He said, “Mr. Speaker should read the letter from the PDP leadership. PDP is the majority party and must produce the majority positions; this is the standing rule of the House. We can’t allow the minority Labour Party to produce the majority positions. We won’t allow that because it is against the rules of the House. The speaker must do the right thing.”

Vanguard gathered that the PDP lawmakers rose from their seats and asked the speaker to read the letter from the PDP leadership.

However, the speaker insisted that no member will dictate to him on how to run the House of Assembly and ended the sitting. The House later went into an executive session.