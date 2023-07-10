AbdulRazaq congratulates ICSAN’s first female President Funmi Ekundayo

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the newly elected President of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) Mrs Funmi Ekundayo, saying her emergence is another milestone for womenfolk and a reward for excellence and hardwork.

Mrs Ekundayo, a native of Obbo-Aiyegunle town in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, is the first female President of the body.

“We are excited by the election of Mrs. Funmi Ekundayo as the first-ever female president of the prestigious professional body. But her emergence did not come as a surprise; it is a reward for her unbeatable track record of excellence, consistency, and character with which she has blazed the trails over the years,” according to a Government House statement on Sunday.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, His Excellency the Governor congratulates Mrs Ekundayo on her strides, and for being a pride of Kwara and of the illustrious family of the late Prof. Funsho Adaramola, an authority in international law. This feat again shows clearly that Mrs Ekundayo, herself a consummate lawyer, is indeed a chip off the old block and we are glad to associate with her. We beseech God to continue to guide her, and make her new leadership role a huge success.”