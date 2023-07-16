Abductors release family of OSBC staff

By Shina Abubakar

One Mrs Eniola Adedeji and her eight months old son kidnapped on Saturday were reportedly released by their abductors on Sunday.

The duo were abducted while going to Ayekale area of the state capital on Saturday.

The kidnappers called the husband, a staff of the state broadcasting station, OSBC, using the wife’s phone.

The husband who confirmed the incident, said he had reported the matter to security agency the moment he received the call.

He, however, also confirmed that his wife and the baby were released without paying any ransom on Sunday.