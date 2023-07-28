Abductors demand N15m for kidnapped Osun farmer

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Abductors of a farmer, Banji Idowu, in Osun state have demanded the sum of N15million as ransom.

Idowu, a retired teacher, was kidnapped on Monday evening while working on his farm at Iregun, via Ilowa in Obokun local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the victim made a WhatsApp video call with his wife, who was not in the country, in the afternoon on the farm before the incident.

Findings revealed that the kidnappers also dropped a sign message on the farm, some bullets wrapped on leaves, to indicate that he was abducted by armed kidnappers.

A family source disclosed that the victim later in the evening used his phone which was initially not reachable to call and informed relatives that he had been kidnapped.

Later on Tuesday, according to the source, the kidnappers made contact and demanded for N30million as ransom. But as at Friday, the ransom has been reduced to N15million.

It was gathered that local hunters and police were combing the forest with a view to rescuing the victim and arrest his abductors.

When contacted, Osun police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident, saying police operatives are in the forest in the area searching for the victim and his abductors.