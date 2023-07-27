Abbas appoints Ugochinyere chair, Petroleum Resources ‘Downstream’

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas at the plenary Thursday named Hon. Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere as Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream).

Ugochinyere represents Ideato North, South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

He was until his appointment the Deputy Chairman House Special Ad-hoc Committee on Media and Publicity.