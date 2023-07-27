Abbas appoints Ugochinyere Chair Of House C’ttee on Petroleum Resources

Ikenga Ugochinyere

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has named Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu as Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream.

Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato North, South Federal Constituency of Imo State, is among chairmen of the 134 Standing Committees of the Green Chamber.

The announcement on Thursday signalled the end of month-long anxiety over the composition of the standing committees.

Hon. Ugochinyere, until his appointment was the Deputy Chairman of the House Special Ad-hoc Committee on Media and Publicity.

Reacting to the appointment, a colleague of Ugochinyere said: “Ugochinyere within a short span of time has proven to be a competent legislator, leader of men and a patriotic team player, whose only driving force is to render qualitative legislative service to his people and nothing more. The House finds a very reliable colleague and partner in Ikenga Ugochinyere, in their efforts to provide the necessary legislative support and leadership for a new Nigeria. Abbas made the right choice and I believe he will do well as Chairman of this very important Committee.”