‘A boy who goes about in dreadlocks’ — APC tackles Adeleke over nephew’s appointment

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state have described Governor Ademola Adeleke’s appointment of his nephew as Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission as an insult on the sensibility of the Peoples Democratic Party and the state.

The party also disclosed that the appointment of associates of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in persons of Rasaq Salinsile and Sola Adewumi as board Chairmen further vindicated the party of the clandestine teamwork between his group in the APC and the PDP.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal by the party’s Media Director, Kola Olabisi on Friday, Lawal described the release of names of boards chairmen without members panicking measure to clear the mess created by the list of his commissioners where the Adeleke dynasty cornered all the juicy ministries.

He charged governor and his handlers to explain what qualifies his nephew (the late Governor Isiaka Adeleke’s son) who only graduated from the Adeleke University in 2021 to be so appointed the chairman of a crucial arm of the government like the local government service commission if not another clear case of nepotism and favouritism.

Lawal added that that the list of the Adeleke board chairmen was a pointer to the fact that he pushed out the remnants of the leaders of the Pathfinder faction of the party to political Siberian for an ulterior motive.

“We are talking about a boy who has never worked before who goes about in dreadlock is the person that Adeleke in his estimation should be appointed to direct the affairs of our Osun State local government service commission.

“This was the commission that had been manned by some eminent sons of the state like Major Omotara (rtd); Elder Peter Power and Elder Adedeji in the recent past.

“Though it is the prerogative of the governor to so appoint whoever he thinks appropriate to work with him to realise his mission but at the same time, we won’t lose the sight of the fact that the state is a common patrimony of all the citizens of the state wherever they are domiciled and that they are qualified to point out any anomaly in the running of the state for the sake of posterity.

“It would be on record that we never had it so bad in this state but our saving grace is the fact that whatever may be happening in the state now is a mere passing phase which must come to an end one day.

“We would also like to state that the inclusion of the chairman of the rested The Osun Progressives (TOP ), Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile, in the Adeleke board list as the TESCOM chairman and that of Sola Adewumi, another of Aregbesola’s associate to head the Internal Revenue Board, have further confirmed our allegation that the TOP team under the patronship of former Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, worked against the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, and some other APC candidates in the last series of elections in the state.

“We wish Salinsile and others in his shoes well in the PDP and implore them to seek forgiveness from Allah for having misinformed the members of the public about their commitment and loyalty to the APC before and after the last series of the elections in the state.

“It would be worthwhile to mention that the Salinsile appointment spoke volume as to the collective political interest of Aregbesola and his followers which is an express vindication of our allegation against the dissolved TOP members and their leaders before now”, it reads.

Attempt to get the governor’s media aide to react proved abortive as his number was said to have been switched off when it was dialled.