8 suspects arrested for attacking police patrol vehicle in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command have arrested eight suspects for aiding an attack on a Police patrol vehicle and a suspect’s escape in Katsina metropolis.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, ASP Sadiq Abubakar, the incident occurred on Tuesday when a commercial motorcycle rider fell to the ground while attempting to escape arrest by men of the Command’s State Motor Traffic Division (MTD) discharging their lawful duty.

While the suspected motorcyclist was able to escape, his motorcycle was crushed by a passing truck in the process. Consequently, some unscrupulous elements who aided his escape, took advantage of the situation and attacked the Police patrol vehicle. Sadiq said.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Area Commander Metro mobilized his team and moved to the scene. They rescued the situation and succeeded in arresting eight (8) suspects for aiding the escape of the suspect and the attack on the Police patrol vehicle. The investigation is in progress, Sadiq said.”

In light of the foregoing, the Police Commissioner, Katsina State Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, called on the good people of the State to continue to be law-abiding and avoid taking laws into their hands.