8 killed, property destroyed in 2 Plateau communities

File photo

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos —Armed men, Sunday night, gunned down eight people, including an eight-month-old baby girl at the Farin Lamba, Vwang district of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The assailants in a moving vehicle, opened fire on the people. The baby was said to be returning home from a hospital with her father when the bullets hit and killed them alongside the other victims.

This happened as another group of armed men defied the curfew imposed on the Mangu Local Government Area of the state to attack Gohotkung community in the Pushit district of the council.

Security agencies were yet to confirm the two incidents as the phone numbers of the Police spokesman, Alfred Alabo, and that of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH, James Oya, were not reachable but locals from the communities confirmed the attacks.

Christiana Auta from Gohotkung said: “Many houses were burnt and property destroyed by the Fulani militias at Gohotkung community. It happened at 10:30p.m on Sunday. Women and children have fled the community.”

Rwang Tengwong, who is the National Publicity Secretary, Berom Youth Movement, BYM, also confirmed the incident at Farin Lamba.

He said: “At 9:45p.m., on Sunday, eight persons, including an eight-month-old baby were murdered by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at Farin Lamba. The bandits continue to unleash terror on innocent citizens in some communities of Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu local government areas.

“The attackers came in a Vectra car and shot sporadically at the victims, who were heading home after the day’s activities. The eight-month-old baby was killed with her father while returning from a hospital.

“Before this unprovoked attack, several communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu councils have witnessed the deliberate destruction of farmlands and provocative grazing of over 300 hectares of land.

“Also, there have been daily ambushes and killings of innocent persons on motorcycles after Ta-hoss village in Riyom LGA, along the Abuja highway, which has taken the lives of four persons and one injured.

“The BYM condemns the attack and other forms of provocations meted out on innocent persons in Plateau State since after the 2023 general elections.”