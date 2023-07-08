8 escape death as two-storey building collapses in Oyo

people trooping to the spot of collapsed building in Ibadan

By ‘Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

THOUSANDS of residents of Inalende and its environs trooped to a two-storey building which collapsed after a heavy downpour in the early hours on Monday. No fewer than eight people were rescued from the rubble.

Though no life was lost, a septuagenarian who is resident in the area said the injuries they sustained were life-threatening.

When Vanguard visited the scene, all the occupants of the building had been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital which they refused to mention.

According to the elderly who spoke to Vanguard, one side of the two-storey building sank while the other part collapsed.

He said, “It is a sad story. The building is a two-storey with four rooms on the ground floor, three in the middle and two on the second floor. Look at the quality of the building materials used for the building. It is not an old building as being claimed by some people.”

“We thank God nobody died but they were seriously injured. Some policemen came early this morning and took the injured victims to the hospital.”

Another source who identified himself as Sakiru said, some of those rescued were not breathing as of the time they were being taken to the hospital.

Personal effects of the victims including a three and half inch mattress were scattered at the scene.

The source showed the correspondent a hole under the rubbles where they pulled the victims out.

The rescue efforts, as it was gathered, were done by residents in the area.

Many houses in the area were built with mud and bricks and most of the houses are already dilapidated which demands the urgent attention of the Oyo State government.

An official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps who preferred to remain anonymous said all the houses in the area should be attended to avoid future occurrences.