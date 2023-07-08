8 die, several others injured in Anambra road accident

By Vincent Ujumadu

EIGHT persons lost their lives and several others were injured in an accident that occurred at Umunya junction, Oyi local government area of Anambra State along the Enugu – Onitsha expressway.

Men of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and volunteers battled for several hours to bring out the dead and the injured from the debris.

At press time, the five vehicles involved in the accident namely, two trailers, one Jetta car, a Sienna bus and a Toyota car were still at the scene of the accident.

Vehicles plying the opposite directions had to be diverted to the village roads near the scene of the accident