8 crushed to death in Anambra auto crash

A road accident in Umunya,

Odumodu Junction in Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, yesterday, left no fewer than eight passengers dead.

The accident involved two trailer trucks, one Jetta Sienna bus, and one black Toyota car, all of which were badly damaged. The accident was said to have occurred as a result of over-speeding.

A motorcycle rider who identified himself as Mr. Kenechukwu, who claimed to be an eyewitness said one of the trucks involved, had a brake failure while travelling from Onitsha to Enugu.

He said: “I was waiting for a passenger when I suddenly saw a trailer coming from Onitsha at full speed. Immediately it got closer, the driver couldn’t hold the break and it rammed into an oncoming trailer and a bus loaded with passengers.”

One of the survivors, who was too dazed to speak was quoted as saying that their vehicle was on its way to Enugu when suddenly she heard a bang and all she could remember was blood, passengers, and their travelling bags littered everywhere.

Some of the injured passengers were said to have been moved to a hospital, while the corpses of the dead were deposited in an undisclosed hospital.