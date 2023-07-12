76 pupils score highest marks as NECO releases 2023 Common Entrance results

Illustration: Students during examination session

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The federal government, Wednesday, announced the official release of the 2023 National Common Entrance Examination results.

The results of the examination held across the country with 69,829 pupils participating in the exercise were released by the National Examinations Council, NECO, to the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja.

The National Common Entrance Examination, NCEE, is for admission into Junior Secondary Schools, JSS 1 of federal unity colleges.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr David Adejo, received the results from NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi.

Adejo, in brief remarks at the occasion, disclosed that out of the 3,036 that sat for the examination,76 pupils had the highest score of 203 while the lowest score was the 01 mark, scored by six pupils.

Noting that the examination held across Nigeria, Benin Republic and Togo, was not only competitive, but he also described it as the gateway for entry into the nation’s 110 unity schools.

He said:”As we all know, the NCEE is a highly competitive examination which is administered every year to Nigerian children both at home and abroad who desire to gain admission into any of our one hundred and ten (110) Unity Schools spread across all parts of the country. These Unity Schools continue to strengthen our unity in line with their motto “pro Unitate”.

“This year’s edition of the examination was written on Saturday 3rd June 2023 in Nigeria, as well as Benin Republic and Togo and I am pleased to present the following major highlights:.

“A total of seventy-two thousand, eight hundred and sixty five (72,865) pupils registered compared to 71,738 for 2022 with Lagos State having the highest number of 18,644 and Taraba with the lowest of 102. With 38,801 female registrants against 34,064 males, we are making progress with bridging the gender parity; Sixty nine thousand, eight hundred and twenty nine (69,829) pupils sat for the examination;

“Three thousand and thirty-six (3,036) pupils were absent; Seventy-six (76) pupils had the highest score of 203; The lowest score was 01 mark and this was scored by six (6) pupils.

” I would like to thank everybody that has contributed to making this day possible, starting from the management and staff of the National Examinations Council (NECO), the examination monitors, markers and of course the Press men who were with us during one of the monitoring and are with us today. The conduct of the exam was hitch-free which indicates that NECO is improving in the delivery of its examinations.”

He explained that the admission criteria for selection of qualified candidates into federal unity colleges remain the same and are: 60% merit;30% equality of State and 10% exigency