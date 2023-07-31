75 Secondary Schools from seven states, participating in football competitions in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

No fewer than 75 Secondary Schools from seven states in the country are participating in the Season Two of the Nigeria Secondary School Flag Football (NSSFFL), in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The competition was organised by the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA).

President of NAFA, Babajide Akeredolu, said in Akure, that the tournament will hold between July 31st – August 5th at the Akure Township Stadium.

Akeredolu, speaking through NAFA Secretary, Lawrence Ojaideh, said the association was determined to provide a viable platform for Nigerian youths to utilise American football for both personal and national development.

The president, who said that the vision goes beyond the sport itself, added that the competition was intended for students in secondary schools (High School) between the ages of 12-18.

“A total of seven states participated in the preliminaries, including Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Abuja, Akwa Ibom, and Osun.

“This season witnessed the active involvement of 75 secondary schools from these states, with over 2,000 student athletes competing.

“As the competition unfolds, we eagerly look forward to witnessing the prowess and determination of these remarkable young athletes.”

Babajide explained that the tournament is divided into two categories, for the boys and girls.

“The girls’ category; Army Cantonment Girls Lagos will play African Church Grammar School in Group A, while Government Science Secondary School, Rykaso, Abuja will slug it out with Atanja School of Ogun State.

“The boys’ category; Keke Senior High School, Lagos will take on African Church Grammar School in Group A. Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa, Abuja would lock horns with Damatec College, Osun.

“The Nigerian Secondary School Flag Football League (NSSFFL) has been one of our most transformative initiatives. The NSSFFL is intended for students in secondary schools (High School) between the ages of 12-18”.

According to him, the primary focus of the league is obtaining educational and sports scholarships for the winning teams and, if possible, spreading opportunities for the participating athletes as well.

“From its inception to the end of Season 1, we witnessed the participation of 20 secondary schools, forming 40 teams and engaging a remarkable 840 students.

“NSSFFL has not only been a platform for the budding talents of our youth but has also provided scholarships in collaboration with Global Wealth University in Togo to 141 deserving athletes.

“In the first season of the NSSFL, a heartwarming documentary showcasing the growth, reach, and impact of flag football on the lives of young athletes was created”.

Also, Babajide explained that this year’s national tournament is christened – AKETI BOWL in honor of the state Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, describing him as a visionary leader whose firm support has been the driving force behind many remarkable achievements the NSSFL and NAFA have experienced.

“The name Aketi Bowl signifies a symbol of excellence, conviction and determination in driving in the growth of American football in Nigeria. It epitomizes the unwavering aspirations and determination of our athletes to reach unparalleled heights in the sport.

” As we stand on the threshold of this exciting new chapter, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to our chairman for his invaluable contributions, which have aided us in shaping the future of American football in our great nation.

” The Aketi Bowl will stand as a testament to his enduring legacy, and we are honored to have him lead us.

He added that NAFA is in advanced talks with its partner, Gridiron Imports, to identify top players eligible for high school scholarships in the United States, reaffirming it’s commitment to providing life-changing opportunities for young adults.

“Our passion for empowering the youth is evident in our endeavors, and what we haven’t highlighted yet is the impact of NAFA’s yearly training programs for the older generation.

“We firmly believe in equipping individuals of all ages with skills that can transform their lives, and to achieve this, we host capacity development training every quarter.

“These comprehensive training sessions take place in several states across the country, offering opportunities for personal and professional growth.

” Over the course of three years, our efforts have yielded remarkable results, with a breakdown of field officials trained as follows: 55 in 2020, 200 in 2021, and an impressive 700 in 2022, culminating in a total of 955 skilled and empowered individuals”.

Akeredolu said that this year’s edition in the spirit of the game had been christened our National Championship Game for the Foreseeable Future.

Also speaking, Ondo State Commissioner for youth and Sports Development, Mr Bamidele Ologunloluwa, appreciated the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA) for bringing the competition to the state.

Ologunloluwa said Ondo State joyfully embraced the NSSFFL league, saying sports remain the best way to unify the youths.

He urged parents and guardians to encourage their wards to be present at the venue of the league to know better about the sport.

“Anything that is about sports development, we are always happy to participate. Let’s encourage our wards to be at the event. Sports is a unifier, it’s one of the way to curb social vices,” he said

The General Manager of Ondo State Sports Council, Mr Henry Babatunde added that the second edition of the American Football would bring a lot of development to the youths, urging parents, Principals of secondary schools to allow their children to participate.

Babatunde said “When we have national events like this, I am always happy because it’s always an avenue of exposure for our youths.