74 Rivers communities to NLNG: Pay senate ordered N18.3b in 30 days or remove pipelines

…Urge Tinubu’s intervention

…There’s court restraining order on Senate resolution -NLNG

By Egufe Yafugborhi

SEVENTY four host communities across eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Rivers state have given the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) 30 days to pay House of Senate directed N18.3Billion perceived claims for loss of farming rights on a 210Km land committed to the company’s gas transmission pipeline or have it remove the facility.

Senate Compliance Committee of the 9th Assembly drawing from the resolution of the Senate in Plenary 4 October 2022 in response to series of petitions had given NLNG the marching order to pay the said amount to the communities amalgamated as the United Pipeline Host Families and Communities Association of Rivers state.

The communities threat, declared in a communique from a meeting yesterday at the Information Center, Ahoada, Ahoada East LGA, however comes against an NLNG suit challenging the Senate’s resolution at the Federal High Court 5 Abujs, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo where the gas company confirmed it has secured a restraining order and ruling on the matter fixed for 21 September.

In the communique signed by Vincent Agwanunu J, Chairman, the communities alleged that, “Due to refusal of the payment since 1996 for loss of use of our land forcefully taken by NLNG, we, the landlords demand payment of approved compensation resolved after thorough investigations by the

8th, 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Having violated provisions of the Oil Pipeline Act and Land Use Act on Lease in the acquisition of land and further provocatively

carried out renewal of lease agreement required after 20 years by dealing with unknown persons suggestive of land owners without contacting real owners, NLNG should remove their pipes from our lands so we can recommit them to farming, fishery, etc.

“As if that was not enough, while still disobedient to the Senate resolution, NLNG has instigated Federal Ministry of Environment to carry out EIA for construction of her 7th Train, served out notices to communities in bid to construct additional Gas Transmission Line on our lands still without payment to us, a move we have resisted in letters to the ministry.

“We urge Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to direct Management of NLNG to pay us the amount approved by the Senate within 30 days or remove their pipes from our lands. We are confident that as the Father of our Nation who wishes to take the country to greater heights, you will do the needful.”

No wrongdoing, we’ve Interim Injunction -NLNG

Andy Odeh, NLNG General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, said, “NLNG confirms it asserted its legal rights before the Federal High Court, Abuja and secured an order of interim injunction Friday 4th November 2022, restraining all parties and/or any other person or authority acting or purporting to act for or through the parties from enforcing the resolution pending hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. NLNG cannot comment further on this matter as it is sub judice.”