74 cases of drug abuses reported to my palace in one week – Katsina Emir

…urges SCI to wade in

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman has expressed concern over the high rate of drug abuse experienced in Katsina State lately.

According to the revered monarch, last week alone, over 74 cases of drug abuse and addiction were reported to his palace.

Among those reported, Emir Kabir said is a drug barron and he has since been handed over to the NDLEA and he is still in their custody.

The Katsina Royal Father raised the alarm when a delegation of Save the Children International SCI led by its Turkey Head of Advocacy, Mr Vahir kutluer and his counterpart from Abuja, Ms

Edith Gumut, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace on Monday.

According to the Royal Father, a lot still needs to be done to restore the state’s lost glory, urging Save the Children International SCI to wade in and help salvage the state.

“I know you are doing a lot already but I must say that instilling discipline and integrity in our children should be given top priority. Children nowadays are highly corrupt. This issue of drug abuse is our main problem. You can help us more by including war against drug abuse in your activities and campaigns. It is one of the major reasons for the prevailing insecurity in the state. So, you see, we need your likes to help salvage the situation. Don’t shy away please.”

While assuring them of his support, Emir Kabir urged SCI to keep the emirate abreast of their activities and of any challenge they encounter in the process.

“I will listen to you and then we will act and solve your problem easily but if you act contrary you may encounter stumbling blocks,” the Emir advised.

Speaking earlier, SCI Turkey Head of Advocacy, Vahir kutluer who led the delegation said they were at the Emir’s palace to seek the royal father’s blessings over the implementation of the child protection bill in Katsina State.

“Our specific focus here is more about the implementation side of the Child Protection Bill and its impact since its assent in December 2020. what are the key challenges and what are some of the lessons learned and out of this and how to better make this happen for the children,” Vahir said.