70 days of extreme entertainment as BBNaija returns with ‘All Stars’ Edition

By Yemisi Suleiman

Lovers of the Big Brother Naija reality TV are in for 70 days of extreme entertainment, as the much anticipated BBNaija Season 8 All Stars hits the screens this July.

The BBNaija Season 8 All Stars show will premiere on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and will air across all Africa Magic Channel on DSTV, GOTV and on Showmax.

It will feature some of our past favourite bbnaija stars, who will slug it out for the grand prize of N120 million Naira among other consolidation prizes.

As a reward for fans this season, 30 lucky fans will win one million each in the fan lock challenge where they have the opportunity to lock in their top three favourite housemates all through season. All-time BBNaija favourite host Ebuka Obi- Uchendu returns again as the host of the show, which will end on the 1st of October 2023.

Fans can expect a line-up of exciting and engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and turns, including fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’, engaging tasks, and unpredictable twists and turns. This season will also include the famous pool and grill party and the Saturday Night Raves.

Speaking on this, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said, “We are excited to bring you a refreshed season of Big Brother Naija. I am sure you all have noticed the buzz on social media and all the speculations about the eighth season of this well-loved-show – we certainly have- and we can confirm to you all today; YES, the 8th season of Big Brother Naija is the All-Star Edition.”