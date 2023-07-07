7 years After, Niger Delta leaders to revisit ‘16-Point Demand’- PANDEF

By Henry Umoru

SEVEN years after the Leaders of the Niger Delta region presented a 16-point demands to former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has resolved to revisit its “16-Point Demand”, for representation to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration.

Rising from an expanded National Executive Committee Meeting of PANDEF in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, PANDEF noted that it has become imperative to represent the demands to President Tinubu for action since his Predecessor threw the demands into the dustbin without yielding any result.

In a Communique signed yesterday after the meeting, PANDEF National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, called on the Federal Government to revisit the issue of supporting the development of Modular Refineries in the Niger Delta Region, to stamp out what it described as unwholesome, unauthorized refining of crude, as a way of providing employment for the teeming youths in the Niger Delta Region, and to curb criminality.

PANDEF has also hailed ts National Leader, former Federal Commissioner for Information and Elderstatesman, Chief Edwin Clark on the forthcoming launch of his autobiography, “Brutally Frank”, 17th August in Abuja.

Recall that Leaders of the Niger Delta region had in November, 2016, presented a 16-point demand to former President Muhammadu Buhari, handing out proposals they say would help restore peace to the oil-rich region.

The demands were presented at a meeting between the leaders and the immediate past President.

Recall that Governors and Ministers from the region, alongside political leaders including Chief Edwin Clark and former Akwa Ibom State governor, Obong Victor Attah, were at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by over a hundred representatives from the region which included Stakeholders from the region, Traditional Rulers, Technocrats, former Ministers and Serving, , former Permanent Secretaries and serving, former Ambassador, among others.

Former President Buhari at the meeting had admitted that there were no quick fixes to the region’s problems.

Top on the list of demands was the relocation of the administrative and operational headquarters of major International Oil Companies (IOCs) to the Niger Delta region. The leaders say the decision would fast-track the development of the region.

The region’s leaders, under the aegis of PANDEF also demanded the clean-up of other communities affected by spill, besides Ogoniland, just as they also asked for a review of the amnesty programme’s core mandate of providing a robust exit strategy, to ensure that those trained have jobs to return to or are given stipends.

Briefing journalists after the closed-door meeting, the then Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibeh Kachikwu, alongside the then Minister of Niger Delta, Usani Usani, Elderstatesman, Edwin Clark, King Alfred Diette Spiff, the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass and Francis Tabai, a retired justice, said the meeting was the first of several meetings that would hold quarterly in different states in the region, adding that the dialogue had already begun to yield results as daily oil production had reached 2.1 million barrel.

The Communique of PANDEF ‘s meeting in Uyo and made to Journalists yesterday read, “An expanded National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, was held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, 28th July 2023, to deliberate on the State of the Nation, recent socio-political developments in the Region, and Country, as well as the state of critical infrastructure in the Region, and other related matters.

“The meeting, which was presided over by the National Chairman and former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, FNSE, had, in attendance, members of the Board of Trustees, National and State Executive Committee, and some critical stakeholders of PANDEF, including the Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Ambassador (Dr.) Godknows Igali; former Military Administrator of Kwara State, Colonel PAM Ogah (rtd); former Minister of Lands & Housing, Hon. Nduese Essien, former Secretary to the State Government of Akwa Ibom State and Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Forum, Obongawan Grace Ekong; HRM King Dr. Suanu T. Y. Baridam, JP; former Director, NBC, Mr. O. Mac Emakpore; Hon. Bassey Ekefre; former NNDC Director, Hon. Dr. Itam Abang; Prince Okareme Maikpobi; and National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ken Robinson, among others.

“The National Leader, Chief Dr. E. K. Clark, OFR, CON, sent a goodwill message, delivered by Ambassador Igali. He expressed delight at the quality of leadership being provided by the National Chairman and his executive, further encouraging the NEC members to remain steadfast and resolute in the pursuit of the objectives of the Forum, and the shared interests of the Region.

“Rising therefrom, after extensive deliberations, the Meeting resolves as follows: Congratulates the Governors of Akwa Ibom State, Cross River State, Delta State and Rivers State, on their victories at the polls, subsequent swearing-in on May 29, and successful assumption of Office as Executive Governors. Likewise, felicitates with all the members of the 10th National Assembly from the South South Geo-political Zone., and urges them to use their various offices to foster unity and peace, to accelerate the socio-economic growth and transformation of the lives of our people.

“Reiterates its call for sustained cooperation among the different layers and strata of the political leadership in the Region, including the Governors, Members of the National Assembly, Ministers, Heads of MDAs, irrespective of political affiliation, as evident in other zones of the country, along with the social-cultural leadership, in order to better address the challenges of the Region.

“Further congratulates His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as President of the 10th Senate; expresses confidence in his ability to provide the needed leadership in directing the affairs of the Senate, and indeed, the National Assembly, to the utmost benefit of all the people of Nigeria.

“Again, commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their firm resolve on the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the South-South, and for following through on it.

“Strongly cautions Youths of the Niger Delta Region to desist from unwarranted utterances capable of undermining the smooth functioning of federal agencies with direct bearing on the socio-economic development of the Region.

“Further implores the Heads of Federal MDAs relating to the Niger Delta to adopt broader, more consensual approaches in the management of such agencies to provide more widedpread opportunities for youth development.

” Calls on the Federal Government to revisit the issue of supporting the development of Modular Refineries in the Niger Delta Region, to stamp out unwholesome, unauthorized refining of crude, as a way of providing employment for the teeming youths in the Niger Delta Region, and to curb criminality.

“On the deplorable state of critical infrastructure, particularly roads, in the entire Region: Frowns that several sections of the East-West Road, (Eleme-Onne, Patani-Kiama-Mbiama), sections of the Port Harcourt – Aba, Benin –Auchi, Benin-Sapale-Warri, Benin-Agbor, Sapele – Agbor, Calabar – Itu, Ikot Ekpene-Aba, highways have all become impassable, suffocating social and economic activities in the areas to widespread poverty levels.

“Says, it is entirely unacceptable that the proverbial goose that lays the golden egg is being totally neglected, administration after administration.

“Demands immediate intervention works on the failed sections of the cited roads, and others, by the Federal Ministry of Works, and other relevant agencies, to, without further delay, ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

” Resolves to revisit its “16-Point Demand”, for representation to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration.

” Commends the National Assembly for revisiting the Bakassi issue, which is of dire interest to the people and urges the National Assembly to pursue the issue to a logical conclusion.

“Notes that the unresolved issues arising from the ceding of Bakassi to Cameroon on account of the World Court Judgement and the Green Tree Agreement continue to threaten the wellbeing of the Bakassi people, and the security of the southernmost part of the Niger Delta Region.

“The meeting expresses appreciation to the Government of Akwa Ibom State for the warm hospitality extended to the Forum, and also thanks the Akwa Ibom State Chapter for the excellent arrangements made towards the successful hosting of the expanded National Executive Committee Meeting in the State.

“The Forum further congratulates its National Leader, Chief Dr. E. K. Clark, on the forthcoming launch of his autobiography, “Brutally Frank”, 17th August 2023, in Abuja.

“Forum remains committed to engaging with all well-meaning critical stakeholders of the Region, irrespective of political inclination, in its efforts to foster unity, lasting peace, security and the sustainable development of the Niger Delta Region, for the benefit of present and future generations.”