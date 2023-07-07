64th Birthday: Okpobor extols Okowa’s leadership virtues

Okowa

The Executive Director, Finance and Administration, DESOPADEC, Chief Oghenekome Okpobor has felicitated the immediate past governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Sen.(Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on his 64th birthday.

In a congratulatory message, Chief Okpobor said Senator Okowa successfully put the state in the path of peace, progress and prosperity in such a manner that has given huge leverage for the current administration to thrive.

He extolled the former governor for his uncommon drive for human capacity development, one of the State’s most treasured assets.

According to his message, “Your Excellency, I congratulate you today on the occasion of your 64th birthday. Your pathway to success has been uncommon, traceable only to the grace of God upon your life.

“You are a typification of uncommon wisdom in all ramifications and the legacies you have built in the state, be it at infrastructural level, or your huge investment in human capacity and development are a reference point both now and in the future.

“Sir, your desire to open up the political space for young people with a passion for the development of the state is yielding unprecedented results already.

“I thank you for the numerous platforms and opportunities you have presented me with, as my developmental graph cannot be plotted without referencing you as a major Cornerstone.

“I join the host of heaven, your immediate and extended family to wish you a happy birthday and it is my prayer that the good Lord, who is ever gracious and full of mercy continues to increase and prosper you on every side, till the end of time. Weldon sir!”