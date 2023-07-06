6-month-old baby declared stolen in Niger found abandoned in ditch

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Three days after he was declared missing, the six-month-old baby, Chinedu Chukwueke, has been found abandoned in an erosion ditch several kilometres from Minna, the Niger State capital, where he was stolen.

The boy was reportedly stolen at his mother’s saloon in Kure Ultra Modern Market, Minna, Niger State capital last Sunday.

The father of the boy, Chikezie Chuks, had broken the sad news on his Facebook page last Sunday and called on the general public to help fish out the baby.He made a report at the GRA Police Post in Minna.

The father of the boy had declared that the suspect disguised as if she had come to register as an apprentice in her wife’s shop not knowing that she had an ulterior motive.

He said: “The suspect came in the guise of wanting to learn work in my wife’s saloon and took the baby.

“The suspect is of average height, light in complexion with two facial marks and she spoke Igala and introduced herself as Rabi and was wearing a red dress with a matching hijab.”

A statement, yesterday, by the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, announed that the baby had been found.

Abiodun said: “The case of abduction after being reported at our GRA station was immediately recorded and transferred to SCID, Minna while anti-kidnapping unit of the command swung into action and commenced investigation with the aid of technical intelligence.

“Fortunately today (yesterday) about 1230hrs, due to a sustained pressure and close monitoring, the baby was found abandoned at an erosion ditch, close to Gauraka Primary School at Gauraka area of Tafa LGA.”

He said the baby was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination and confirmed to be in good health, adding that he has been reunited with the family.

He said effort was ongoing to apprehend the fleeing perpetrator of the crime to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ogundele Ayodele has called on parents and guardians to be more careful, be security conscious and avoid entrusting their children to strangers.