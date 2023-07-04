53 yrs After Civil War: S-East needs new direction — Igbo Leaders of Thought

*Urges Uzodimma, Soludo to bring Igbo, new political leaders together

*IPOB dismisses rumoured one-week sit-at-home in S-East

*Says group can’t inflict more pains on Ndigbo

*As enforcers of sit-at-home shut schools in Imo

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Chinonso Alozie

Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, yesterday, said that 53 years after the civil war and its negative consequences, the South-East needed a new beginning and template to move forward.

ILT in a statement explained that the template must be anchored on a commitment to true federalism and devolution of powers to the federating units to ensure a new tomorrow built on sincere leadership.

ILT spoke as the the Indigenous People of Biafra, IpoB, said no Igbo son or daughter should comply with the one-week sit-at-home ordered by a group of people it alleged were government agents working for the Nigerian government and its security agents against the interest of Ndigbo.

This is even as schools in Imo State, yesterday, could not open for activities following threat of attack by enforcers of the one-week sit-at-home order by IPOB in Imo.

This is coming about two years after residents in Owerri stopped observing the IPOB sit-at-home order.

S-East needs new direction — Igbo Leaders of Thought

The statement by ILT’s Deputy Secretary, Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, said South East leaders need to sit up now and redirect the zones by correcting the mistakes of yesteryears.

According to the group, the key to the new beginning is working together as a team, urging Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and his Anambra State counterpart, Charles Soludo, to show leadership by bringing the new governors in Abia, Enugu and Ebonyi States on board to have a stronger South East Governors Forum.

The statement read in part: “Four months after the elections and one month into the new administration, it has become necessary to remind our leaders and our people of the great need to double up commitment to the task ahead.

“It is no news that our region is at the bottom of the ladder politically. It needs no saying that our zone craves and needs altruistic and proactive leadership.

“It is also obvious that the lack of these brought us to where we are today. Isn’t it about time we square up to reality and begin a new journey towards positive political growth, prosperity, infrastructural development, and economic boom?

Leadership is usually hard and complex

“A new beginning is necessary. A new template is desirable. A template anchored on the commitment to true federalism and devolution of powers to the federating units. A new tomorrow built on sincere leadership.

“Fifty-three years after we lost a war, our region mistreated and marginalised, the younger generation expects sober and sacrificial leadership now. What with the powerful message passed by the agitators. South-East leaders need to sit up now and redirect our tomorrow by correcting the mistakes of yesteryears.

“The key is to work together as a team. in that regard, Uzodimma and Soludo must show leadership by bringing the new guys in Abia, Enugu, and Ebonyi on board for stronger South East Governors Forum. Not the kind where Rochas Okorocha and Willy Obiano serially avoided meetings.

“The two-pronged agenda should be pursuing the restructuring of Nigeria and pressing for core infrastructural development such as boosting power supply, a seaport in the region, railway services, especially East/West rail link, cargo dry Port, Export processing centre, functional International Airport with Cargo wing, etc.

“The anger in the soul of the younger generation should be enough to warn current leaders that the masses are angry and disappointed and that all is not well. The culture of leaders placing personal interest over group interest hasn’t helped the region since 1970.

“Leaders placing their political ascendancy over and above the welfare of the people, brought us where we are today.

“Does anyone want to be reminded that we must change and mend our ways for the good of the land? For how long will the South East remain a laughing stock in the land?

“In that regard, Peter Mba of Enugu is hereby reminded that over-confidence usually leads to avoidable errors. He should quietly first engage with the agitators to earn their confidence and trust and then get Mondays working again.

“Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi should know that without stamping his feet on the ground and asserting his authority, he will not succeed.

Alex Otti of Abia should not burn the enormous goodwill he is enjoying today by embarking on a fruitless unhelpful war with his predecessor.

“He should leave the last administration alone and transform Abia. He should face the enormous challenges facing Abians and make a difference in the life of the long-suffering masses of Abia, instead of dissipating energy fighting the immediate past administration. The distractions may cost him the peace, tranquility, and support he needed to succeed.

“Uzodimma of Imo should kindly ask himself: ‘What do my people want? Am I working in line with the hopes and aspirations of my people?.’ The answer he gets will lead him to the truth.

“Anambra’s Soludo has just learnt that leadership is not academics and semantics is distant from reality. We advise him to seek group interest and work towards a united South East.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our people desire a restructured Nigeria built on true federalism and devolution of powers. Our people want infrastructural development that will grow the economy of the region. They also know that without our leaders working together, Ala Igbo will not make meaningful progress. Sacrifices must be made to salvage Igbo land.

“We challenge our elders, senior clerics, traditional rulers, and opinion leaders to ask themselves: ‘Where, how, when and why did we lose the trust and respect of the younger generation? How do we regain their trust and respect?’

ILT added that “Answers will be found only when and if we sincerely interrogate our past.”

IPOB dismisses rumoured one week sit-at-home in S-East

IPoB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful disassociated itself from any purported call for a one-week sit-at-home in Igbo land, saying enemies of Ndigbo are behind the order.

A group called Biafra Republic in Exile, BRIGIE, led by Mazi Simon Ekpa, as its Prime Minister had on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in a statement signed by Ekpa, ordered a one-week sit-at-home to demand the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other sundry demands.

However, IPoB in a statement from its Directorate of States DoS, via its image maker to newsmen, described the order for one-week sit-at-home as ‘irresponsible and trash that is not worth complying with’.

IPoB’s statement read: “The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, the Directorate of State, DoS, and the Supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to publicly disassociate IPoB from any purported call for a one-week sit-at-home for Biafrans.

“This clarification has become necessary because Biafrans have sent inquiries asking if the IPoB leadership has called for a sit-at-home.

“IPoB is not part of such trash and irresponsible order from government-paid agents whose agenda is to ridicule the struggle to restore Biafra sovereignty.

“Biafrans should, therefore, ignore the rabble-rousers, they are the Nigerian government and its security agencies agents to destabilise Igbo land and its economy. There is no sit-at-home.”

Enforcers of sit-at-home shut schools in Imo

Meantime, it was gathered in Owerri, from different streets that schools were shut down, based on the directives by Simon Ekpa-led IPoB.

Some of the places where schools were affected by the IPoB sit-at-home included but were not limited to Egbu, Wethedral, World Bank, Owerri-Onitsha road, Owerri -Aba, and Owerri-Port Harcourt roads among others.

A school proprietor, along the MCC/Uratta road, who did not want her name mentioned said the schools decided to shut down because of a letter said to have been written to them by IPoB, “that schools in Owerri, have refused to obey the IPOB sit-at-home, and failure to observe it will result to severe punishment on defaults.

“As a result of this, some of us communicated with other school proprietors and we agreed to stop our students from going to school on Mondays for now until security assures us of protection. We don’t want attacks. For over a year now, I think up to two years, we have been opening for school activities. This threat I think is serious.”

Another owner of a school, along Owerri-Aba road said:“I think we have to do away with this sit-at-home of a thing. How come it is coming back again.

“I got information that this sit-at-home is not from the original IPOB people. These people doing this should know that they are destroying Igboland. You can’t bring war to your own father’s land. By doing this, our education sector is suffering it.”

However, other sectors affected were the transportation companies travelling outside Owerri, some of the major markets in the state, and banking institutions among others.