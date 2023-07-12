5,000 persons benefit from Oritedi’s free medical outreach in Ondo community

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Over 5,000 people in lgbara- Oke, lfedore council area of Ondo state, have benefitted from a free medical outreach programme, funded by a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, in the state, Dr Ayodeji Oritedi.

It was a big relief for the people of the agarian community as the Igbara-Oke Basic health centre was filled to capacity.

Both old and young people embraced the free health care services put together to alleviate their sufferings by Dr Oritedi.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Dr Oritedi, said the gesture was borne out of his love for his people and the need to cushion the effects of subsidy removal

Oritedi noted that it became imperative in view of the fact that vulnerable people pay little or no attention to their health challenges due to their lean purses and the economic situation in the country.

“I know the feelings and impact of the subsidy removal on the masses and especially the people at the grassroots”.

“The issue of taking care of their health may definitely not be part of their concerns as they tend to fend for what to eat “.

“So I decided to do this for my people and across other communities”.

The APC Chieftain who was member of President Bola Tinubu campaign council, expressed hope that the health care outreach which will be replicated in the 18 local government areas of Ondo State will go a long way and add value to the society.

He expressed hope in the administration of President Bola Tinubu and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu at meeting the health needs of the people.

Speaking during the ceremony, the traditional ruler of the town, the Owa of Igbara-Oke, Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede, lauded the sponsor for his kind gesture and commended the people for their large turnout.

Oba Agbede urged other well to do personalities in the society, to always rise to the needs of the people in a bid to alleviate their sufferings.

Two of the beneficiaries, Elder Wale Ojo and Mrs Morenike Adegboro appreciated the sponsor of the health care outreach.

Meanwhile, a medical expert and lecturer at University of Medical Sciences, Ondo City, Mrs. Patience Adamolekun, has asked Nigerians to always go for regular medical checkups and never wait till they are rushed into hospitals on emergency basis.

Adamolekun made the plea, during a free Medical outreach sponsored by Dr Ayodeji Oritedi held in the palace of Owa of Idanre Kingdom.

Mrs. Adamolekun lamented that many people take issues of their health with levity and said that health issues like hypertension and excessive blood sugar should not be taken lightly but rather given due and prompt attention immediately they are diagnosed by qualified experts.

She revealed that many needless deaths are being recorded in Nigeria and many Third World countries because they wait till health issues reached advanced stages before they are rushed to health facilities whereas in developed countries, people regularly go to health institutions for their medical checkups.

Also, speaking, Mrs Abimbola Akinlayo of Emergency Unit of General Hospital, Idanre and the Chairperson of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives in the council, enjoined Nigerians not to feel shy of disclosing informations about their health statuses to trained Medical Personnel.

Akinlayo warned that failure of people to know their health statuses could be very dangerous and life threatening.

She cautioned that diseases like diabetic are no more exclusive problems of the aged ones alone and therefore enjoined people to be cautious of what they consume and to strictly follow their doctor’s instructions from time to time.

One of the beneficiaries at the free medical outreach sponsored by Dr Oritedi, Mrs Bosede Ogundairo, said the programme was laudable and prayed profusely for the sponsor.

Commenting after she was attended to, Olori Iyabo Aroloye, enjoined other well-to-do people in the society to emulate the gesture of Dr Oritedi.

According to her, the poor people and other beneficiaries will use the money they would have spent on purchasing drugs for other useful things.

Some traditional chiefs in idanre community utilized the opportunity which coincided with their traditional meeting called “Ugha” to be screened and were also given free drugs.