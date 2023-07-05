5 killed as truck collides with commuter bus in C-River

By Emma Una

CALABAR—An accident, Saturday night, near the mini Itu bridge head in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State left five persons dead.

The crash, according to one Jonathan Ugbai, who witnessed the incident, occured when a truck collided with a bus carrying passengers from Akwa Ibom State to Calabar.

“We had just crossed the smaller bridge after the Itu main bridge, known as the mini Itu bridge, when we were faced with two trucks blocking the road ahead. One of them rammed into a Cross Lines vehicle conveying us,” Mr. Ugbal, recounted.

According to him, the accident occured around 9p.m., and it was believed that the truck, which was carrying stone aggregates, might have lost its brakes.

“The first vehicle, a white Toyota Hiace bus with number plate, Cross River BKS-425-XA, marked “Cross Lines,” saw the truck and quickly swerved to the paved side of the road blocked by road contractors. Unfortunately, its tyres burst, but thankfully, the passengers all survived.

“The second vehicle, a blue Toyota Hiace bus with number plate, Cross River GEP-206-XA, also marked “Cross Lines” was not as fortunate as the truck rammed into its side while the bus driver tried to swerve to the paved road. The impact pushed it down about 100 metres, where it also hit the bus I was in. Our driver had no way to swerve, with the other truck blocking the incoming lane.

“Two died on the spot. They were males. A third person, a lady who was trapped with her body mangled in the wreckage, died shortly.

“Fourth and fifty casualties, who had been pulled out of the wreckage were also said to have died from injuries while they were being transported to a medical facility.”

The driver of the truck fled the scene while other commuters struggled to rescue victims from the wreckage, waiting for emergency services to arrive.

The remains of the victims were evacuated before the Police arrived.

“I contacted several individuals at the Federal Road Safety Corps in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states as well as the Nigeria Police Force. Despite their assurances, the FRSC never arrived. The police checkpoint is less than five kilometres from the scene, yet it took them an hour and 40 minutes to arrive the scene,” Ugbal added.